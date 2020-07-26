Protesters march through Midtown Omaha in solidarity with Portland
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters, organizing on social media, gathered Saturday evening near Turner Park before marching down Farnam Street.
Omaha Police had been on alert in the area, gathering in the Mutual of Omaha parking lot around the same time.
“We don’t know what to expect,” officers told 6 News.
The group of protesters was on the move — peacefully — by 9 p.m., making its way down Farnam Street towards the Douglas County Courthouse. With a highly visible OPD presence in the area, officers announced their presence to the group, shouting to demonstrators that they were unlawfully gathered.
Protesters are on the move. It’s possible they’re heading for the courthouse pic.twitter.com/JppCtzdcF8— Alex McLoon (@AlexMcLoon) July 26, 2020
Around 9:40 p.m., numerous people were detained by OPD officers near 28th and Farnam streets. The bridge there was shut down, diverting traffic about four blocks east.
The Facebook event organizing the demonstration had posts about of protests in Portland and mentions of an organization called Progressive Black-Led Ally Coalition, or ProBLAC.
Demonstrators at the scene said they were calling attention to the continued oppression of minorities, citing the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and James Scurlock; and continuing their call to defund the police.
