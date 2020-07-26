Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 44

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 44 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, bringing the community total to 2,802. The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 79

  • On Sunday, July 26, the Douglas County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 9,652 since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost that are linked to the pandemic remains at 122. DCHD has confirmed 6,281 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

