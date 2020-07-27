Advertisement

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday’s $117 million Powerball® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number itself. The ticket was sold at Fast Mart, 6835 North 27th Street in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball® draw were 05, 21, 36, 61, 62, Powerball 18, and Power Play 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

This is the 26th $1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Nebraska since the prize was added to the game in January 2012.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

