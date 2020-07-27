Advertisement

13-year-old runaway steals truck, LSO pursues on Highway 2

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office responded to a theft in which a 13-year-old runaway stole a neighbor’s truck Sunday night. The incident took place at 8:34 p.m. near 170th Street and Pine Like Road.

LSO gave chase near Highway 2 and 134th Street for a few miles, but were forced to stop the chase due to dangerous rain conditions.

Officials are still looking for the teenager and truck. The truck is a gray, 2004 Ford F-250.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln street sees persistent flooding despite recent storm water project

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Residents of Jackson Drive in the Country Club neighborhood in Lincoln affectionately refer to their street as "Jackson Creek." Because residents like Kathy Plunkett said every time it rains the street floods pretty badly.

News

UNLPD investigating death of 20-year-old fraternity member

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
UNLPD are investigating the death of a 20-year-old fraternity member.

Forecast

The Hits Of The 80s...

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant weather to begin the new week will eventually give way to a little more heat and humidity on Tuesday...then a better rain chance for Wednesday-Thursday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

Latest News

News

Authorities say Wahoo man killed when tractor overturned

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Wahoo man was killed in a mowing accident over the weekend, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.

News

LPD: Man steals from smoke shop, leading to fight

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teens from York after a robbery from a local smoke shop.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 7 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

News

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

Updated: 8 hours ago
One lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
You might not catch Brian Reetz crossing the finish line first, but one thing he will do is complete the race.