13-year-old runaway steals truck, LSO pursues on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office responded to a theft in which a 13-year-old runaway stole a neighbor’s truck Sunday night. The incident took place at 8:34 p.m. near 170th Street and Pine Like Road.

LSO gave chase near Highway 2 and 134th Street for a few miles, but were forced to stop the chase due to dangerous rain conditions.

Officials are still looking for the teenager and truck. The truck is a gray, 2004 Ford F-250.

