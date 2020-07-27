A brief break in the chance of rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers should remain possible this morning in Southeast Nebraska, but the chance will decrease hour by hour. Monday afternoon through Tuesday looks to be dry before the chance of rain returns Wednesday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s which is a bit below average for this time of the year. Tonight should be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the low 60s.

High pressure should remain in control in Eastern Nebraska Tuesday which will lead to a mostly sunny and dry day. It will be a bit warmer with a high temperature in the upper 80s which is average for this time of the year.

An upper level disturbance is expected to move slowly through the area Wednesday through Friday. This will lead to a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will cool down from Tuesday due to more cloud cover and rain. Highs during that time period look to be in the low to mid 80s.

