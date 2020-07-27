Advertisement

Authorities say Wahoo man killed when tractor overturned

One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUTAN, Neb. (AP) — A Wahoo man was killed in a mowing accident over the weekend, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medics were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene along a county road about two miles west of Yutan. Jerry Ostransky, 66, had been mowing a ditch along the road, pulling a shredder behind the tractor, when he attempted to make a U-turn on the road, investigators said.

The maneuver sent the wheels of the shredder went into the opposite ditch, causing the tractor to roll, pinning Ostransky underneath it, officials said. Ostransky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor was not equipped with a cab or safety belts, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNLPD investigating death of 20-year-old fraternity member

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
UNLPD are investigating the death of a 20-year-old fraternity member.

News

LPD: Man steals from smoke shop, leading to fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teens from York after a robbery from a local smoke shop.

News

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Latest News

News

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
One lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
You might not catch Brian Reetz crossing the finish line first, but one thing he will do is complete the race.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened during the middle of the day.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two ways to address Lincoln city council members during meetings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Residents can speak in person or via teleconference.