Authorities say Wahoo man killed when tractor overturned

YUTAN, Neb. (AP) — A Wahoo man was killed in a mowing accident over the weekend, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medics were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene along a county road about two miles west of Yutan. Jerry Ostransky, 66, had been mowing a ditch along the road, pulling a shredder behind the tractor, when he attempted to make a U-turn on the road, investigators said.

The maneuver sent the wheels of the shredder went into the opposite ditch, causing the tractor to roll, pinning Ostransky underneath it, officials said. Ostransky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor was not equipped with a cab or safety belts, the sheriff’s office said.

