Construction to begin on I-80 near Aurora

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. - Road work will begin on Monday, July 27 on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, has the $13,161,049 contract for the 8-mile stretch from mile marker 329 to 337.

Work includes grading, bridge repair, on the four bridges west of the Aurora interchange, guardrails, culverts and asphalt resurfacing.

Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions. A 12‑foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project.

Anticipated completion is November 2020. Remaining work will resume in April 2021 and will be performed between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

