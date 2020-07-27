Advertisement

Cooler, more comfortable weather expected for Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After much of southeastern Nebraska was hammered with heavy rain on Sunday night, cooler and more comfortable weather is expected by Monday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in place across the area through early Monday morning as rain is expected to continue through the early overnight hours. By early Monday morning, there will likely be some clouds and lingering light rain showers to start the day, but by the afternoon as high pressure settles in from the north, skies are expected to turn mainly sunny with fairly pleasant conditions for late July standards. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s for most of the state, including Lincoln with some warmer weather in the far west.

Cooler, more comfortable temperatures are expected on Monday with highs mainly in the 80s expected.
Cooler, more comfortable temperatures are expected on Monday with highs mainly in the 80s expected.(KOLN)

By Tuesday, high pressure will slide to our east, bringing back southerly winds which should boost temperatures by a few degrees with a bit more humidity as well. Mainly dry conditions are expected Tuesday with rain chances returning for Wednesday and beyond. Cooler temperatures will headline the forecast for much of the week with highs generally sitting in the low to mid 80s - except for Tuesday when highs should reach the mid to upper 80s.

