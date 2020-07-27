Advertisement

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After hearing from the public and from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, the Douglas County Board of Health passed a resolution Monday morning in support of a face mask mandate.

The resolution supports Pour’s ability to order those in Douglas County — and in Omaha specifically — to require a face mask for anyone over age 5 while indoors where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained at all times.

The board had called the meeting to discuss only one thing — a mask mandate — after Pour had alluded to the possibility of a mask mandate Thursday during a news conference with Mayor Jean Stothert.

Within the first minutes of the meeting, the board, along with Health Director Dr. Adi Pour alluded to the support of a mask mandate. The mandate would require people above the age of 5 to wear a mask indoors and in public if 6 feet of distance is not possible. A final decision has not been made.

The floor was then open to comments of support and opposition from the public. Dr. Pour was able to make rebuttal comments and answer questions from board members. The vote happened afterward.

Among the public comments, there were a handful of people in support of the mandate, but more comments came from those against the mandate, including some against wearing face masks at all.

Dr. Pour, also mentioned that this weekend was one of the worst weekends yet. She said she received many emails over the weekend. She said in these emails, about 30% were against a mask mandate, 60% were for a mandate, and 10% had questions.

She also referenced a situation out of Missouri where two hairstylists wore a mask at work while positive for COVID-19, noting that they did not infect any of their clients.

Two opponents took the floor to express outrage that health professionals weren’t pushing preventative measures that support a healthy immune system, like an increase in Vitamin C or D.

Councilman Ben Gray later addressed those comments saying he himself takes several vitamins daily and that anyone who does knows they are expensive. Some people in his district can’t afford food and cant be expected to buy vitamins, he said.

Another opponent said that the masks could impact oxygen levels. At the request of Councilman Gray, Dr. Pour addressed the comment saying the information applies to medical-grade N-95 masks and not to the face coverings typically worn by the public.

One man in opposition to the mandate said he respects a “persons right to choose,” noting that he “isn’t always a fan of” that phrase.

Commissioner Chris Rodgers spoke following public comments, saying that if the virus were under control, the county would only be reporting about 20 to 30 news cases a day. He also addressed some opponents’ concerns about their Constitutional rights, calling out the accusations of “draconian” in particular.

Dr. Pour also addressed the comments regarding inaccurate data reported by the county. She said the data is doubled-checked, is correct, and that the data she had presented corresponded with the data currently present on the Douglas County Health website.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

