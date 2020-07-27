‘I was shocked': Waverly parents react to Waverly School District’s fall plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln Public Schools plan to have kids back in school this year with some remote learning options, parents in the Waverly School District won’t have the same choice. Some Waverly parents said it’ll be 100 percent in-person learning in the district, with some accommodations for potentially high-risk children. This wouldn’t make remote learning available for all students and some parents, an option they feel is necessary.

“I was shocked,” said Desiree Sasse, a Waverly mother.

As of now, Sasse’s daughter will start this fall semester going to classes in person this fall. Something Sasse wishes she had more of a say in.

“I am actually in the high-risk category so it scares me a little bit. I think my daughter would be fine. I don’t know if I would be fine,” Sasse said.

Parents said the district will look at the risk dial and if it goes near or in the severe category, more remote learning options will be available. But that wasn’t good enough for these parents, as they started a petition to change the district’s decision.

“We thought that maybe the best way to show that are concerned about this and we can take that petition hopefully to the school board,” Sasse said.

Sherry Harper, a Waverly mother, who said having options available would change her son’s plan this fall.

“If we had a good online academy, I would probably keep him at home,” Harper said. Both Sasse and Harper agreeing that parents should have the option to keep their children home this fall so they can make the best decision for their family.

The Waverly School Superintendent Cory Worrell said in a statement: “Waverly always has and always will focus on the needs of all students, first and foremost. We realize these unprecedented times have brought about many different challenges for students, families and school districts like never before. We are aware of the concerns from parents regarding an online learning option for their students while we start the school year in face-to-face instruction. At this time, we are working to develop a quality online learning option for our students and families with the resources we have available. A survey will be sent out tomorrow to parents which will help us determine the specific needs for online learning in our district.

We understand the conviction that many of our parents have regarding an online learning option. As we are working on a plan, we ask for continued understanding, patience and collaboration. The school board, administration, faculty and staff in District 145 are committed to the safety and education for all of our students.”

