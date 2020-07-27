Advertisement

Lincoln man gives out smiley face masks

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln man is hoping to spread smiles and keep people positive by giving out free masks.

You can find the group on Facebook called “The Smiley Mask Project.”

The black masks have a white smiley face on them along with a letter Z to stand for the creator’s last name.

He said it started at the beginning of the Pandemic when he ordered a mask for himself and decided to tell the print company to throw smiley faces on them. After seeing reactions, he decided to give them to others.

“I thought, you know, we got something here. I think the smiley thing, it’s so simple too. It’s promoting masks wearing, and it’s putting a smile on people’s faces, but you can’t see their face,” said Mark Zeller, the Smiley Mask Project.

Zeller said they have already given out thousands of masks, and plan to give out more on Monday. But they couldn’t do it without all the donations they’ve received.

