Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year in the U.S., nearly 18 million people sign up to run competitive races, and ever since the pandemic, one Lincoln man is finding a way to keep it up by simply taking a step out his front door.

You might not catch Brian Reetz crossing the finish line first, but one thing he will do is complete the race.

In the beginning of this year, Reetz had plans to run six races, a mix of half marathons and full ones. With the pandemic, he's still been able to do that, but now, they're all online.

Reetz first got into running nearly 10 years ago, starting by doing a 5K, and he says it took off from there. Reetz says when he first started, he saw running as more of a punishment then an enjoyment. With the help of an online trainer, he’s been able to build up his endurance and finish more races than he ever thought possible.

In the past, he's run in places like Texas, Colorado and Missouri.

With more time on his hands because of the pandemic, Reetz has been able to get his family running virtual races, too, but, there are some things he says just aren't the same. "The people just line the course as you go by, so it's fun. You get to see friends as you're out there running and them supporting you in what you're doing," says Reetz.

Not only does Reetz see benefits running brings to his body but his mental health as well.

One of the biggest driving forces encouraging Reetz to run is when he completes races for charity, mainly those for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's since they both run in his family.

Sunday morning, July 26, Reetz participated in the Big Ten 10K. It usually takes place in Chicago and has always been a race he wanted to run. So, because it happened virtually, he was finally able to complete it.

By normally working a full time job at the University of Nebraska, Reetz never really had the time to run as many races as he has this year. There’s been five so far, and he isn’t done yet.

Reetz says because of running, he's found a way to keep his body in check, while also keeping his mind at ease as well.

“It’s also a mental break for me. It’s a stress reliever when I’m out there because I’m not really harping on those ideas. It’s more of just ‘Okay, here are some things I need to accomplish, but I’m out here doing something for my body as well,” Reetz tells 10/11.

To make things feel a little more official when running virtually, sometimes, Reetz sets out a "homemade" finish line.

For anyone wanting to get into running, Reetz says taking the first step will always be the hardest, but having a support group pushing you to finish will help.

