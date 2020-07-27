Advertisement

Lincoln street sees persistent flooding despite recent storm water project

Every time it rains this Lincoln street floods, even though new storm drains were installed in part of the street.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Residents of Jackson Drive in the Country Club neighborhood in Lincoln affectionately refer to their street as "Jackson Creek."

Because residents like Kathy Plunkett say every time it rains the street floods pretty badly.

"You can see rapids and ripples going down the street," said Plunkett, who has lived there for 12 years.

Plunkett said she thought it was something she’d just have to live with.

"When you move to an older neighborhood you take the good with the bad," Plunkett said.

Until the city started installing storm drains down the street.

City officials told 10/11 NOW they knew the street was a problem area and didn’t have an adequate amount of drainage.

In March, their work began.

"They started at the bottom of the street, they kept getting closer and closer to this area then it just stopped," Plunkett said.

Meaning the top half of Jackson Drive, which is where Kathy lives, didn’t benefit from the work and is still going to see flooding.

City officials said installing storm drains on the rest of the street cost $750,000 and met the minimum criteria for helping reduce flooding on the street. While they wanted to do the rest, it would have put the price at $900,000. The city said it couldn’t afford to do it.

Kathy said it used to only cause problems with landscaping, but now it's a safety concern because of the new large storm drains.

"It looks very fun for kids and teenagers but it's dangerous," Plunkett said.

The City said they had to make the storm drains big enough to accommodate the amount of water and that storm drains have rarely posed a threat to children.

