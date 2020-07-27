LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened during the middle of the day.

Officers said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Near South neighborhood, near 20th and Sumner streets.

According to police, the suspect flashed a handgun and ended up taking a number of belongings from the victim.

No injuries were reported.

LPD is working to locate the suspect. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

