LPD: Man steals from smoke shop, leading to fight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teens from York after a robbery from a local smoke shop.

On Sunday around 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to a large fight on S 14th Street, in south Lincoln.

Responding officers learned a man had gone into House of Glass smoke shop and flashed a handgun. LPD said he took two iPhones and cash.

According to police, an employee and witnesses chased the man for a good distance and tracked him down on S 14th Street where they got the money back but not the phones.

From there, officers said a woman showed up and joined in the fight, punching the employee in the face.

LPD arrested Paulino Villanueva, 19, from York. He’s facing robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and child neglect charges.

Officers said he admitted that he ditched the phones in a bush, where officers later found the phones and a gun.

LPD also arrested Hayley Escobar, 19, who hit the employee and was waiting in the car to pick up Villanueva. Escobar is facing accessory to commit a felony charges.

Officers said the couple’s 5-month old baby was in the car during the robbery.

