Advertisement

LPD: Man steals from smoke shop, leading to fight

Paulino Villanueva, 19, from York and Hayley Escobar, 19, from York.
Paulino Villanueva, 19, from York and Hayley Escobar, 19, from York.(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teens from York after a robbery from a local smoke shop.

On Sunday around 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to a large fight on S 14th Street, in south Lincoln.

Responding officers learned a man had gone into House of Glass smoke shop and flashed a handgun. LPD said he took two iPhones and cash.

According to police, an employee and witnesses chased the man for a good distance and tracked him down on S 14th Street where they got the money back but not the phones.

From there, officers said a woman showed up and joined in the fight, punching the employee in the face.

LPD arrested Paulino Villanueva, 19, from York. He’s facing robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and child neglect charges.

Officers said he admitted that he ditched the phones in a bush, where officers later found the phones and a gun.

LPD also arrested Hayley Escobar, 19, who hit the employee and was waiting in the car to pick up Villanueva. Escobar is facing accessory to commit a felony charges.

Officers said the couple’s 5-month old baby was in the car during the robbery.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

News

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
One lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Latest News

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
You might not catch Brian Reetz crossing the finish line first, but one thing he will do is complete the race.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened during the middle of the day.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Two ways to address Lincoln city council members during meetings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Residents can speak in person or via teleconference.

News

Construction to begin on I-80 near Aurora

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Press release
Anticipated completion is November 2020.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago