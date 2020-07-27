The Hits Of The 80s...

Advertisement

A Tuesday Warm-Up
A Tuesday Warm-Up(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has pushed to our south...leaving in its wake a cooler and drier air mass that meant pleasant conditions to begin the work week with lower dew points and highs in the 80s.

Surface high pressure will bring mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures to the region Monday night...with the only “fly in the ointment” being the possibility of some late-night fog. Low temperatures overnight should head for the lower-to-mid 60s. The aforementioned high pressure area will slide to our southeast on Tuesday...giving us slightly warmer temperatures and a bit higher humidity levels as a southeast wind increases during the afternoon. A few afternoon clouds are possible in the local area but no rain is anticipated at this time. Some locations well-north of Lincoln...closer to the Nebraska-South Dakota border...may see some late-day shower and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will end up in the upper 80s.

With low-level moisture continuing to increase on Wednesday...and a disturbance passing overhead...the shower-and-thunderstorm chance will increase to 50% and the clouds and precipitation will cool us back a few degrees with highs in the mid 80s. Significant rain chances will continue on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees...then drier weather should once again build into the region later Friday and into the upcoming weekend with pleasant highs in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s through that period.

