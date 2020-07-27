Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 35
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 2,837. The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 92
- On Monday, July 27, the Douglas County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 9,744 since the March beginning of the outbreak.
- The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost that are linked to the pandemic remains at 122. DCHD has confirmed 6368 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
