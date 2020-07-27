Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, July 27, the Douglas County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 9,744 since the March beginning of the outbreak.

The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost that are linked to the pandemic remains at 122. DCHD has confirmed 6368 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.