Two ways to address Lincoln city council members during meetings

Lincoln City Council Members. (Source: City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row, you will have two ways to provide comment to city council members during their meeting.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents will able to participate in the open microphone sessions of upcoming City Council meetings via teleconference. 

The option is available for the meetings on July 27, August 10 and August 31. 

Residents may still attend the meetings to make comments in person. 

The public comment session is at the end of the City Council meetings in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Residents will also be able to participate via teleconference in the public hearing for the Mayor’s proposed budget during the August 3 City Council meeting.

Those who want to participate via the teleconference must register by noon on the date of each meeting with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 402-441-7436 or by emailing CityClerk@lincoln.ne.gov

Participants must provide a name, street address, email address, and contact number.

Those who wish to comment in person are asked to go to the Bill Luxford Studio, room 113, next to the Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building. Participants will wait until their name is called, then enter the Council Chambers and approach the podium. After speaking, residents will exit the Chambers through the door to the left of the podium.

The open microphone sessions are provided for those who wish to address the council on a matter not on the agenda, and not planned to appear on a future agenda.  The sessions are regularly scheduled for the second and last meetings of the month just prior to adjournment.

City Council agendas are available at council.lincoln.ne.gov.

