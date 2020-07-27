Advertisement

UNLPD investigating death of 20-year-old fraternity member

Initial reports show the student likely died of asphyxiation.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln's police department is investigating the death of 20-year-old UNL student Luke Weiland.

Weiland was found deceased in the room of his Delta Tau Delta fraternity house by friends Friday afternoon.

The friends said they hadn’t seen or heard from Weiland since 10 p.m. the night before and became worried, which is why they checked his room.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue attempted CPR but Backer said he had been deceased for too long for it to be effective.

The initial cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation. Backer said it appears Weiland choked on his vomit.

At this time, it's unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved. No alcohol was located in the room.

Backer said the last time his friends saw Weiland he seemed normal.

Backer said the investigation is ongoing and they are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Weiland in the days and hours before his death.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities say Wahoo man killed when tractor overturned

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Wahoo man was killed in a mowing accident over the weekend, authorities in eastern Nebraska said.

News

LPD: Man steals from smoke shop, leading to fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teens from York after a robbery from a local smoke shop.

News

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Latest News

News

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
One lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

News

Lincoln man runs virtual races during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
You might not catch Brian Reetz crossing the finish line first, but one thing he will do is complete the race.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened during the middle of the day.

News

LPD investigating robbery in Near South neighborhood

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two ways to address Lincoln city council members during meetings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Residents can speak in person or via teleconference.