BNSF railroad crossing closing on Saltillo Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Outside of the scope of the Lincoln South Beltway contract, Saltillo Road at 25th Street will be closed for the BNSF railroad to make repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This work is expected to be completed Friday, July 31. This planned closure is weather dependent, and updates to the schedule will be provided as necessary. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

The suggested detour is South 14th Street, Yankee Hill and South 27th Street. Lincoln South Beltway detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

