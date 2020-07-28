Advertisement

BNSF railroad crossing closing on Saltillo Road

Saltillo Road at 25th Street will be closed for the BNSF railroad to make repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
((MGN Image))
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Outside of the scope of the Lincoln South Beltway contract, Saltillo Road at 25th Street will be closed for the BNSF railroad to make repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This work is expected to be completed Friday, July 31. This planned closure is weather dependent, and updates to the schedule will be provided as necessary. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

The suggested detour is South 14th Street, Yankee Hill and South 27th Street. Lincoln South Beltway detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hy-Vee pharmacies offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning Aug. 17

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hy-Vee officials announced on Tuesday that flu vaccines will be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Dozens of inmates at Omaha jail test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of inmates at the Douglas County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

News

Two Nebraska state senators self-isolate after virus exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Nebraska state senators who may have been exposed to the coronavirus isolated themselves Tuesday from their fellow lawmakers, taking seats in a distant upper balcony so they can still participate in legislative debate.

Latest News

News

Bryan Health officials say it’s time to get back to school, but precautions need to be taken

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Bryan Health officials said it's time for kids to get back to school, but that can only be accomplished safely if certain measures are taken.

News

4 states added to Chicago quarantine order to curb virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

LPD: Man in critical condition after stumbling into city bus

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man reportedly stumbled into the street and was hit by a city bus.

News

Man found asleep in driver’s seat blocking traffic

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Grand Island man was recently arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after officers found him asleep behind the wheel, blocking traffic.

Back to School

Watch a replay: Video tributes to the Class of 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.