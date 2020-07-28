Advertisement

BREAKING: LPS high schools to reopen at 50 percent capacity

Lincoln Public Schools
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Tuesday that LPS high schools will reopen at 50 percent capacity.

LPS said two predetermined groups alternate between in-person instruction at school and Zoom instruction from home. Around 50% of students would be at school on any given day. Students with last name A-K will go to school on Monday and Tuesday. Students with last names L-Z will go on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will alternate between groups. Students will attend class via Zoom when at home.

Families can request A /B group due to carpooling or other considerations using a form once we begin to move toward deep orange. The form is not available at this time and will be active if this plan is implemented.

Students will attend high school on assigned in-person days ( A Group or B Group), and will continue to attend classes in-person daily at Focus Programs and TCA. On remote learning days, the student is responsible for transportation to the program site or to high school to take the bus to the program site.

Most schedules in this plan will remain the same as 100% in-person plan (for example, these schedules will NOT change in a 3/2 plan: student schedules, bell schedules, transportation, TCA and Focus Programs schedules, employee work schedules, etc.).

All remote learning instruction will be synchronous. This means that students who are scheduled to be at home will Zoom-in to receive instruction on their remote learning days. Attendance will be taken in Synergy for in-person and remote learning instruction.

LPS officials said they made this decision within the last 24 hours and specifics about the reopening plan will be emailed to families shortly.

Officials said they will continue conversations about athletics going forward.

50% specialized instruction plan for the Department of Special Education For K-21 ONLY:

General guidance: If at any time LPS goes to a 3/2 schedule for general education, this guide will be used.

Instruction:

Students with disabilities would attend their designated 3/2 scheduled days for in-person and synchronous remote learning. Students participating in Life Skills, Support Centers, ISP, IA, DDSEC, NEC, YH, and D/HH Center-Based Programs (Beattie, Irving, and LSE) would then be considered for in-person instruction every day.

Considerations:

All answers must be YES in order for the student to participate in-person every day:

Student participates in Life Skills, Support Center, DDSEC, YH, NEC, ISP, IA, or D/HH Center-Based Programs (Beattie, Irving, and LSE)

The school nurse supports the decision of the student attending school in-person every day

Any medical professionals of the student, support the student attending school in-person every day, no doctor’s note is required

Parents support the decision

Parents understand their child may be on the bus with other students

Parents may provide their own transportation (Transportation would not be reimbursable to the parent if LPS provided transportation is available)

Student needs face to face instruction to gain new skills

Other Considerations:

Parents of students with IEPs that do not currently participate in the above-mentioned programs may request that their child attend school in-person every day. In these cases, the school should hold an IEP meeting to determine whether the child’s placement should look different than what the district is recommending, based on their individual needs.

DEVELOPING: This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you further updates.

