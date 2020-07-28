Experts: Stress caused by the pandemic likely contributed to 23% increase in violent crime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shootings in Lincoln have increased, sexual assault reports are up, aggravated assaults are up and homicides are up too.

Lincoln Police said violent crime overall has increased by 23 percent and that could be tied to the stress brought on by fighting a global pandemic.

It's a phenomenon happening across the country, cities just like Lincoln are seeing violent crimes spike after months of them being down during the height of social distancing.

"It's been a very unique year," Justin Nix, associate professor of criminology for the University of Nebraska said.

In the last five months seven Lincoln people have died at the hands of another, four of those happening in one month. The last time that happened was in May of 1998.

Lincoln police said the biggest increase has been in aggravated assaults which are up 37 percent, though sexual assault reports are also up 14 percent.

Shootings, too, have increased. On average there are 53 a year, so far there's been 47 in seven months.

"There are a host of factors, so many variables but COVID-19 was such a disruption to our daily lives," Nix said.

Nix said the summer typically brings an increase in crime, but this year it's not just the heatwave.

“People are coming out of social distancing after staying at home more often, now there’s that pent-up frustration,” Nix said.

Nix said the financial and emotional strain of the pandemic can lead to people feeling desperate, therefore more likely to commit a crime.

A statement from the Lincoln Police Department echoed those thoughts, saying stress is a known cause of crime.

The statement also said a decrease in educational and economic opportunities could be contributing as well and that they’re going to work to address the needs in the community.

