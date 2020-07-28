Advertisement

Family asks for birthday wishes for 9-year-old undergoing back surgery

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Celebrating a birthday during a pandemic presents enough challenges for many but for one Lincoln boy his birthday will be followed by major surgery. Now his family is asking for your help to send him a little birthday cheer.

Caleb Ochsmer will turn nine on Saturday. Two days after that he will undergo major back surgery.

"They're hoping that it will release inflammation in there and help with the Chiari," said Misty Vrbas, Caleb's mom.

Caleb has Chiari Malformation and Tethered Cord Syndrome.

“Caleb’s gate is off and his leg muscles, there’s many days that we cannot hardly walk,” said Vrbas. “In the long term fixing that, the tiptoe walking I don’t know if we’ll be able to fix that and any headaches that Caleb suffers with it.”

His family is putting out a call for birthday cards to celebrate Caleb's big day during a difficult time.

The family shared his story on Facebook Monday and the post has already gathered hundreds of responses from people ready to step up.

Something his mom says is beyond touching.

"Any situation entering into surgery is scary," said Vrbas. "Plus if it's your little boy so a million times thank you to the Lincoln community."

If you would like to send Caleb a card the family requests you send it to their home: Caleb Ochsner 3530 X Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68503.

