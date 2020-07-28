Advertisement

Florida teen killed in 2-vehicle accident in Cass County, others injured

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (NCN) - Authorities in Cass County responded to a fatal accident Monday afternoon east of Greenwood.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church Road.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that a 17-year-old girl was driving westbound on Church Road in a 2013 Land Rover registered to Daniel and Jerri Chrisp, of Lincoln.

The vehicle was struck at the intersection by a southbound semi driven by 65-year-old Wayne Griess, of Martell, Neb.

The sheriff’s office said the force of the collision split the Land Rover into two pieces.

 A rear seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Davie, Florida, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The other vehicle passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Aventura, Florida, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown by LifeNet to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. 

 The driver of the Chrisp vehicle was flown by LifeNet to Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln. 

Griess was transported by ground to St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln. 

The press release said witnesses told investigators that the Land Rover did not top at a stop sign.

The Nebraska State Patrol is performing accident reconstruction.

