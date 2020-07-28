Advertisement

Hy-Vee pharmacies offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning Aug. 17

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee officials announced on Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Hy-Vee continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations. Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of others. Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

  • Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours. Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the flu vaccine to individuals who are not six months and older with a prescription.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues Hy-Vee also offers contact-free prescription pickup and delivery methods: pharmacy drive-thru, curbside pickup, home delivery or ship to home. For additional information on these options, please contact your local Hy-Vee pharmacy.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

