’It’s a real struggle’: Lincoln brewery feeling the effects of a can shortage

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Lincoln breweries are faced with a new challenge during this pandemic in a can shortage. Sam Riggins, the owner of Cosmic Eye Brewing, said the shortage isn't necessarily to due a metal shortage. He said it's mainly because of a production shortage.

“The shift in consumers has been a lot of on-site consumption, which comes from kegs and the soda fountains to it all being consumed at home,” Riggins said.

The owner said, usually, about 60 percent of beer is packaged in cans. He’s had to increase that to 100 percent during this pandemic.

“Our distribution in cans is what’s kept this business afloat these last three months,” Riggins said. “It’s a real struggle.”

He also said he’s been scrambling to find enough cans as they’re now in higher demand everywhere. “We tried to get cans from our main supplier, which are warehoused in Omaha, and they’re completely out,” Riggins said. “We went to number two, number three and everyone was completely out. I spent four or five hours the other day just trying to track cans down.”

Riggins was able to stock up, but he doesn’t know what to do if he can’t find more cans in the future. Riggins said switching over to bottles isn’t an option because it’d take months to get it going.

“We’re already hugely in debt for our current canning line,” Riggins said. “I doubt we’d be able to get a loan to get additional equipment and I doubt it would pay off.”

A can shortage isn’t just affecting breweries, but what people will find in grocery stores. Officials and B & R stores said, due to the can shortage, soda distributors are putting less variety for its products and focusing on its main beverages.

