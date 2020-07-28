LPD: Man hit by bus after stumbling into street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man has life-threatening injuries after he reportedly stumbled into the street and was hit by a city bus.

LPD said happened Monday afternoon on 1st and O Streets. Witnesses told police that a 64-year old man was sitting in the grass, away from the curb, when the city bus pulled up.

As it stopped, according to officers, the man stood up and stumbled forward into the side of the bus.

LPD said he was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officers believe alcohol played a role.

The driver of the bus was not ticketed.

