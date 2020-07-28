Advertisement

LPD: Man hit by bus after stumbling into street

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man has life-threatening injuries after he reportedly stumbled into the street and was hit by a city bus.

LPD said happened Monday afternoon on 1st and O Streets. Witnesses told police that a 64-year old man was sitting in the grass, away from the curb, when the city bus pulled up.

As it stopped, according to officers, the man stood up and stumbled forward into the side of the bus.

LPD said he was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officers believe alcohol played a role.

The driver of the bus was not ticketed.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

Man found asleep in driver’s seat blocking traffic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Grand Island man was recently arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after officers found him asleep behind the wheel, blocking traffic.

Education

Watch a replay: Video tributes to the Class of 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

News

LSO: Tools, scrap metal and car batteries stolen in 3 home burglaries

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Lincoln man they believe stole tools, scrap metal and more from homes over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Person standing on Omaha sidewalk killed when autos collide

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man standing on a south Omaha died after being hit when two vehicles collided at an intersection, police said.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

KOLN

“Project Loon” balloon flies over Lincoln Monday evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
One of five balloons that made their way over the Nebraska skies

News

Florida teen killed in 2-vehicle accident in Cass County, others injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Church Road.

Forecast

Warmer today...rain chance returns tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
High pressure will slide to the east today which means winds from the south. That will lead to warmer temperatures versus yesterday.

News

Family asks for birthday wishes for 9-year-old undergoing back surgery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Caleb Ochsmer will turn nine on Saturday. Two days after that he will undergo major back surgery.