LSO: Tools, scrap metal and car batteries stolen in 3 home burglaries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lincoln man they believe stole tools, scrap metal and more from multiple homes over the weekend.

LSO said they received three burglary reports in the northern part of Lancaster County this weekend, two reported on Saturday and the third on Sunday night.

Deputies said all three burglaries were from outbuildings on the homeowner’s property.

Stolen items include chainsaws, a generator, tools, tractor-trailer wheels, scrap metal, car batteries, tractor weights, and tires, according to deputies.

LSO said one of the homes had also been burglarized last month on June 23.

One of the homes that was burglarized had surveillance footage of the suspect and their car leading to the arrest of Wayne Greve, of Lincoln.

Greve is facing two counts of burglary charges and possession of burglar’s tools charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.