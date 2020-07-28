Man found asleep in driver’s seat blocking traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Grand Island man was recently arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after officers found him asleep behind the wheel, blocking traffic.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a stalled car in the area of SW 40th and W O Street.

Responding officers found a gray BMW stopped in the westbound lane of traffic and as they approached, they saw an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat with a vial in his lap.

LPD said officers were able to wake the driver up and believed that he appeared to be on drugs. The vial in the driver’s lap is believed to have contained cocaine.

Officers found $1,370 in cash, including bills rolled up with cocaine residue on them belonging to the driver. Baggies and a large bag with 3.2 grams of cocaine were also found, according to police.

Kalef Blanco-Vazquez, 22, from Grand Island, was arrested.

Blanco-Vazquez is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug law possession, no proof of financial responsibility, driver under revocation and no proof of ownership charges.

