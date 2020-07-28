More Late-July ‘Storms On Tap...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The area of high pressure that brought us our pleasant Monday weather has slipped to our east...creating a warmer-and-more humid southerly air flow today.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly to our north Tuesday evening...and one or two of those may drift into the local area late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. A better chance for more widespread shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come as an upper-level disturbance rides through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening...and again on Thursday as low pressure dances across Kansas. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday...and in the lower 80s on Thursday in the Capital City...with lows in the 60s. Mainly dry conditions along with seasonably mild air return for the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and just an isolated thunderstorm chance.

