Advertisement

More Late-July ‘Storms On Tap...

Rain Returns
Rain Returns(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The area of high pressure that brought us our pleasant Monday weather has slipped to our east...creating a warmer-and-more humid southerly air flow today.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly to our north Tuesday evening...and one or two of those may drift into the local area late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. A better chance for more widespread shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come as an upper-level disturbance rides through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening...and again on Thursday as low pressure dances across Kansas. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday...and in the lower 80s on Thursday in the Capital City...with lows in the 60s. Mainly dry conditions along with seasonably mild air return for the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and just an isolated thunderstorm chance.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Warmer today, then rain chance returns tomorrow

Forecast

Warmer today...rain chance returns tomorrow

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
High pressure will slide to the east today which means winds from the south. That will lead to warmer temperatures versus yesterday.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Monday Evening Forecast

Forecast

The Hits Of The 80s...

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant weather to begin the new week will eventually give way to a little more heat and humidity on Tuesday...then a better rain chance for Wednesday-Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Noon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
Clearing skies with pleasant afternoon conditions across the state.

Forecast

Brandon's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
Clouds and the chance of rain should decrease through the day.

Forecast

A brief break in the chance of rain

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Showers should remain possible this morning in Southeast Nebraska, but the chance will decrease hour by hour. Monday afternoon through Tuesday looks to be dry before the chance of rain returns Wednesday.

Forecast

Cooler, more comfortable weather expected for Monday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler, more comfy weather is expected for Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Areas of light to moderate rain overnight into early on Monday morning, then sunny and pleasant by Monday afternoon.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
Thunderstorms with areas of heavy rain will be possible through Sunday evening into early on Monday. Cooler and more comfy weather expected by Monday afternoon.