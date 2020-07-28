Person standing on Omaha sidewalk killed when autos collide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man standing on a south Omaha died after being hit when two vehicles collided at an intersection, police said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon when an eastbound car ran a red light and hit a southbound pickup truck, police said. The force of the crash caused the truck to spin and roll, hitting Edgar Badillo, 44, of Omaha, who was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said. Badillo was declared dead at the scene.

Police said none of the vehicles’ occupants were hurt in the crash. Charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver of the car, police said.

