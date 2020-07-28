Advertisement

Person standing on Omaha sidewalk killed when autos collide

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man standing on a south Omaha died after being hit when two vehicles collided at an intersection, police said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon when an eastbound car ran a red light and hit a southbound pickup truck, police said. The force of the crash caused the truck to spin and roll, hitting Edgar Badillo, 44, of Omaha, who was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said. Badillo was declared dead at the scene.

Police said none of the vehicles’ occupants were hurt in the crash. Charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver of the car, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

