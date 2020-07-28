“Project Loon” balloon flies over Lincoln Monday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you looked up in the Lincoln sky Monday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., you might have noticed something other than a couple planes and a beautiful sunset.

A “Project Loon” balloon slowly made its way right over the Capital City. The high-altitude balloon was one of five that made their way through Nebraska on Monday.

“Project Loon” and the balloons are part of an initiative to provide internet access across the country and the world by sending balloons with transmission technology into the stratosphere. Then they’re slowly carried some 50,000-plus feet in the air, like weather balloons with the help of upper-level winds in the atmosphere.

According to the app “Flightradar24,” the balloons originated in Winnemucca, Nevada.

The balloon that caught some folks attention Monday evening wasn’t the only one in eastern Nebraska. One balloon crossed over York and then Beatrice, while another crossed over Seward and then Crete. Two others made their way over central Nebraska, with one flying over Grand Island, and another over Kearney.

“Project Loon” is funded by various corporations. You can learn more by clicking here.

