Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.(NHC)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, with a disturbance in the Atlantic expected to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

The storm could eventually reach the U.S. mainland, though the long-term track and intensity are highly uncertain.

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

