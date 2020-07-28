Warmer today...rain chance returns tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will slide to the east today which means winds from the south. That will lead to warmer temperatures versus yesterday. Most of the area should see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It might not feel as comfortable either with higher dew points expected. The chance of rain looks to return tomorrow.

An upper level disturbance is expected to move through the region slowly Wednesday and Thursday. There is also likely to be a surface low pressure system moving eastward across Kansas. This combination will lead to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas both days. Widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely at this time, but there could be some isolated severe thunderstorms. A bigger concern could be the potential for flooding since parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas have seen several inches of rain recently. Temperatures will be cooler due to the cloud cover and rain being likely.

Occasional upper level disturbances may move through the area Friday and this weekend so a small chance of rain will continue. Below average temperatures are expected to remain as well.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.