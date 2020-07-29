Advertisement

27 cats, 3 lizards, 1 hamster removed from Omaha home

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society was called to help remove dozens of animals from an Omaha home Tuesday afternoon while assisting with an eviction.

What they found inside was unexpected: 27 cats, three lizards, and one hamster, according to Kelly Brown with the NHS.

The owner of the pets gave up her rights to the animals.

“The animals weren’t in terrible condition. There are some violations with having too many pets. The City of Omaha does limit cats to five per household,” Brown said.

The animals are now in the care of the humane society where they will be evaluated.

“They need maybe some TLC time. They might go into a foster home. I did see some young kittens so it’s possible they might go to a foster home. But if they’re older, friendly, and social then they would go for a spay or neuter surgery. And then following the surgery, they would go for adoption,” Brown said.

Brown says incidents like these are common and reminds pet owners to call for help if they’re having issues.

“Just ensuring that they are not overwhelming you in your home. And that you are making sure the animals are well taken care of,” she said.

NHS does not believe there will be any criminal charges for the animals’ former owner.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man cited for having weapon at park, says he was there for live-action role play

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A man was recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for having a weapon at a city park.

News

LPD: Meth, sword found inside car during stop

Updated: 33 minutes ago
LPD found meth, an air soft gun and a sword inside a car during a stop.

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

LPS high schools to reopen at 50 percent capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
LPS high schools reopening at 50 percent capacity.

News

Healthcare providers warn about the dangers of poisonous plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kamri Sylve reports on 1011 This Morning.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Healthcare providers warn about the dangers of poisonous plants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
This summer, be on the lookout for plants like poison ivy, oak and sumac.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Rain likely the next few days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the western third of Nebraska. There is potential for flash flooding in parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

News

Waverly volleyball evaluates risks, takes extended break

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Waverly volleyball is cancelling summer workouts until the first day of NSAA practice on August 10th.

News

Local venues struggle to stay open

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
COVID-19 is having a major impact on local businesses, closing many for good.And with social distancing measures, local venues aren't able to have big crowds for their shows so they've sat empty, now many just trying to survive.