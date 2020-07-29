50 COVID-19 cases, 1 death confirmed in Lancaster County Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials are reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Wednesday, as well as another virus-related death.

According to the Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, the 50 new cases brings the total to 2,945.

The death total from the coronavirus also jumped to 15 from 14.

44 new recoveries were also reported locally.

According to the dashboard, the reported death was a person in the age range of 40-59-years-old.

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

