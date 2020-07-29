Advertisement

Library late fees to resume August 13

Library books
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced it will resume charging late fees effective August 13.  Overdue fines had been suspended while the libraries were closed due to the pandemic.  This new return date applies to all items borrowed prior to March 22, materials borrowed during the closure, and materials with a July 1 due date.

“We appreciate our users holding on to materials while we developed procedures to assure the safety of staff and library users during the pandemic,” said Library Director Pat Leach.  “Now that the branches are open, we urge our readers to return materials so we can make them available to other patrons.”

Patrons are encouraged to continue using online services to browse titles and reserve materials.  Those who feel sick are encouraged to stay home.  All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and returned to shelves.  COVID-19 protocols include the following:

  • Face coverings are mandatory.
  • Visits will be limited to one hour, and capacity is limited.
  • Computer sessions will be limited to one per day.
  • Study and meeting rooms are not available.
  • Seating is limited due to the  temporary removal of chairs to promote distancing.
  • Newspapers will not be available.
  • Donated materials will not be accepted.
  • All locations are reserved from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays for use by those especially vulnerable to illness.

