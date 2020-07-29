Lincoln man looking for answers after his porch swing was stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is now looking for answers after he woke up and saw his porch swing was taken off the tree in his front yard.

80-year-old Roger VanDeventer said he’s had a porch swing on his tree for nearly 15 years now. He noticed it was missing Monday morning when he went outside to walk his dog.

“Boy it broke my heart,” VanDeventer said. “I couldn’t believe it. It’s a 5-foot porch swing that many of us grew up with years ago.”

He said he just replaced the old porch swing a few years ago and interacted with several neighbors while he was out sitting on it.

“I was quite surprised that in Lincoln, Nebraska something like this would actually happen and I was really taken back by it,” VanDeventer said.

His neighbors said he’d always sit outside on it and greet people as they walked by. Roger said he would buy a new one, but they’re too expensive. He’s hopeful someone is nice enough to return it to his house.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.