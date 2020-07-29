Advertisement

Local venues struggle to stay open

Local venues struggle to stay open(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

COVID-19 is having a major impact on local businesses, closing many for good.

And with social distancing measures, local venues aren't able to have big crowds for their shows so they've sat empty, now many just trying to survive.

“We’re not going to be able to have shows for another year probably,” said 1867 Bar owner, Kelsey Sanders.

Sanders’ venue is just one that is in support of a non-profit, the National Independent Venue Association for a national movement #Saveourstages.

“So this is going to help us ensure our safety until we are able to have shows again. That’s what this is for, to make sure we can get to next year,” said Sanders.

#Saveourstages is asking people to reach out to representatives, hoping to provide the organization with funding to help keep venues open.

The Bourbon Theatre is also at risk.

“Places like this and places like the Bourbon are not going to survive another few months without any revenue coming in, which is what this is right now,” said Bourbon Theatre talent buyer, Andrea Fabiano.

Fabiano says all grants and loans have run out along with all of the money they had saved up to get them through the summer, which is typically their "slow" season.

“The primary goal has been lobbying congress and kind of make the people in charge of stimulus packages see that art is all around us,” said Fabiano.

Now both women say they’re asking for the public’s help to save their stages.

“If something doesn’t come through in probably the next month, we have a real chance of not making it,” said Fabiano.

For more information about #Saveourstages, click here: https://www.saveourstages.com/

