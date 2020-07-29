Advertisement

LPD: Meth, sword found inside car during stop

Jose Valdes Lopez and Ashley Laravie
Jose Valdes Lopez and Ashley Laravie(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop this week, officers with the Lincoln Police Department found meth, an air soft gun and a sword inside the car.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m., officers stopped a 2002 blue Hyundai Sonata on 48th and O Streets for not having their headlights on.

During the traffic stop, responding officers were told by the driver that there was a fake firearm between the driver’s seat and center console. The driver allowed officers to search the car, according to police.

LPD officers found small bags, meth, drug paraphernalia, a 1911 air soft pistol, and a sword with a 17-inch blade between the passenger seat and console.

According to police, officers also found two bags with 3.8 and 3.7 grams of meth, cash and other bags with trace amounts of meth inside.

Officers arrested Jose Valdes Lopez. He is facing the following charges: possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a toy gun and operating motor vehicle at night without lights.

A passenger in the car, Ashley Laravie, was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges

