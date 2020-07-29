Man cited for having weapon at park, says he was there for live-action role play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for having a weapon at a city park.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., a 911 caller told dispatchers that there was a man in a suit, playing with a gun at a picnic table in Pioneers Park and that he looked distraught.

LPD said the caller was worried the man may be suicidal.

Responding officers were able to get people to leave the park and they made contact with the man. Officers learned that he was holding an air soft gun.

LPD said the man told officers that he was there for live-action role play.

The man was cited and released for carrying a toy gun and having a weapon in a city park.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.