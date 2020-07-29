Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers reject push for meatpacking restrictions

(Jared Austin)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s meatpacking plants won’t have to worry about any new safety restrictions this year, despite outbreaks of the coronavirus among their workers, after a state lawmaker on Wednesday failed to secure enough support for the idea.

Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, fell two votes short of the 30 he needed to introduce a bill in the waning days of the 2020 session. The Legislature’s rules only allow new bills to be introduced during the first 10 days of each session, unless a super-majority of lawmakers agrees to suspend the rule. Wednesday was the 51st day of this year’s 60-day session.

Lawmakers voted 28-10 to allow the new proposal.

Many of Nebraska’s meatpacking plants were forced to temporarily shutter their operations earlier this year after they became among the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spots. In May, state officials acknowledged that nearly one in six coronavirus cases in Nebraska had been linked to a meatpacking plant.

Conservative lawmakers argued that a new bill wasn’t necessary because Nebraska’s plants have since taken steps to protect their workers, seeking guidance from infectious disease experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on how to safely operate.

The companies say they have introduced measures such as social-distancing and plastic barriers that separate employees who work close together.

Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, said one company official told him that many infected workers caught the virus outside of work. Some Midwestern politicians have made similar arguments that workers living in crowded homes bear some blame.

Other lawmakers expressed skepticism about the bill, but said it deserves a public hearing given the virus’s impact.

“I’d hate to be the one to keep it from even being considered,” said Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus.

Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, said after the vote that lawmakers “just spat in the face” of meatpacking workers who are putting their health at risk during the pandemic.

Vargas represents a large number of meatpacking workers in his south Omaha district, and his father died earlier this year after contracting the coronavirus. He acknowledged that his bill faces long odds in Nebraska’s conservative Legislature, but argued that a public hearing would allow workers, advocates and the plants to discuss what’s being done.

“I am pleading with you,” he said in a floor speech to his colleagues. “This will send a very direct message to the state.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rainy Day People...

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unsettled weather will continue across the area over the next 24-36 hours...meaning periods of showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain at times.

News

50 COVID-19 cases, 1 death confirmed in Lancaster County Wednesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Health officials report 50 new cases, 1 new COVID-19 death.

News

Supplemental SNAP funds to be issued August 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
DHHS to issue supplemental SNAP benefits.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Small rupture of gas line leads to evacuation of Scheels

Updated: 4 hours ago
A small gas leak reported at SouthPointe Pavilion has lead to the evacuation of Scheels.

News

Man cited for having weapon at park, says he was there for live-action role play

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man was recently cited by the Lincoln Police Department for having a weapon at a city park.

News

LPD: Meth, sword found inside car during stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
LPD found meth, an air soft gun and a sword inside a car during a stop.

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

LPS high schools to reopen at 50 percent capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
LPS high schools reopening at 50 percent capacity.