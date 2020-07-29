Advertisement

Nebraska meat packing workers asking for better work safety

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Nebraska meatpacking workers are not happy with their current work conditions and are calling on state senators to pass legislation to change it. Workers said they need more safety measures as some describe it as a hazardous work environment. Geraldine Waller has worked at Smithfield in Crete for 30 years and said several of her colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The virus spread like the domino effect,” Waller said. “The masks and shield did nothing to protect us and isn’t enough in these working conditions.” Dozens of people gathered at the capitol Tuesday including Maury Vasquez, who works at JBS in Omaha.

“I know exactly what it’s like to be there,” Vasquez said. “It’s super hot and there’s no air. There’s nothing you can do to cool off.” Vasquez got the job because his father, Juan Vasquez, was able to help him get it. His father has worked at the meatpacking plant for 20 years.

“My father’s a meat packer and suffered a heart attack at work through the heat,” Vasquez said. " I’m just trying to get recognition for any of these guys out there.” The incident happened last Friday, according to Vasquez, and it took about 45 minutes for anyone to attend to him. The heart attack isn’t believed to be COVID-19 related, but Vasquez still wants to see better protections for these workers.

Sen. Tony Vargas is planning to help meatpacking workers in this Legislative session. He plans to introduce a bill Wednesday morning that will provide more PPE, social distancing requirements and guidelines set by UNMC.

“I’m going to do everything I can to push this forward because people are dying,” Sen. Vargas said. “People are being hospitalized and meatpacking plant workers are suffering right now.”

Even with 10 days left in this session, Sen. Vargas is hopeful in getting relief for meatpacking workers as he said they need it right now.

“There’s a problem,” Sen. Vargas said. “The public deserves to know that we have the ability to protect workers and address this problem.”

Sen. Vargas said he will try and temporarily suspend the rules of the Legislature Wednesday morning to potentially introduce this bill. He said this will allow him to work with other senators and hopefully pass something before the session is over.

