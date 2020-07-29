Advertisement

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

”People are calling pretending to be the IRS and they are going to expedite your virus benefits and in order to do that they need your bank account number so they can deposit the money into your bank account,” says Steve Baker, BBB Investigator.

BBB Investigator Steve Baker says the reality is when scammers have your bank account information, they will just draw money from your account.

These types of scams, as you probably know, have been around for years, but they have increased with new twists during the pandemic.

”In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen a huge surge, a big uptick in scams claiming to be from the CDC, people claiming that they can give them access to some of the CARES Act money,” says Jim Hegarty, BBB Omaha Regional President, and CEO.

Experts say government agencies won’t call you asking for your personal information.

And, if you do get a call about contact tracing you should only be answering questions of where you’ve been, not sharing banking information.

BBB officials say it’s best not to answer numbers you don’t know.

