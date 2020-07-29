Advertisement

Omaha Education Association fears more resignations from teachers due to in-person classroom plans

school desk
school desk(WBAY)
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teachers at the state’s largest school district have concerns about the Omaha Public School plan to return to school in August.

OPS teachers would like to see total remote learning, instead of the district’s plan to divide students into two groups and alternate the groups between in school, and remote learning.

Omaha Education Associations officials say that concern is so great, it has forced some teachers to make some tough decisions.

“So yeah, I believe the district had some teachers had to resign or retire early because of this because of the unknown and the uncertainty of their safety coming back to school,” said Robert Miller, President of the Omaha Education Association.

“As we get closer, staff are still submitting resignations and retirement. Which is sad because there goes a wealth of institutional knowledge and expertise. It leaves a hole for the district to fill with new hires coming on board, and if those positions aren’t filled it just makes classrooms larger,” said Miller.

Robert Miller, President of The Omaha Education Association says they were not at the table when the district mapped out its school reopening

