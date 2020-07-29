Advertisement

OPS officials outline Omaha’s back-to-school plan

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With 13 days left before Omaha Public Schools teachers and students are back in the classroom, OPS offered an inside look at what to expect when they go back to school in less than two weeks.

“Everyone is solving a different problem,” OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said. “We want our children back in school because that’s the best place for them to learn. We also know we have some challenges for that.”

Ahead of the Aug. 11 start date, district officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

The desks are against the wall so that students will be socially distanced.

Lunch will always be a challenge. Some of the safety changes there include individually wrapped sandwiches, handing ketchup packets to students, and having students eat at staggered times so they don’t sit across or next to anyone.

RELATED: Omaha teachers union fears more resignations ahead due to in-person classroom plans

Staggered attendance on the “Family 3/2″ schedule means one group of students goes to school Monday and Tuesday, others on Thursday and Friday, with a split every other Wednesday.

When students aren’t in class, the learning will continue on the iPad provided by the school.

With 54,000 students under her watch, Logan said she knows someone will get sick, and they’ll likely have to pivot.

“Every time we have a case, I’m a parent, there will be uneasiness and anxiety. Whether it’s in your child’s school, neighboring school, or one across town. I don’t blame parents. The anxiety is something familiar to me and all of us in the school district,” Logan said.

The bottom line: The superintendent said she believes we can only get through this as a community, and school is one aspect of that.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS on 50/50 reopening, the future of extra curricular activities and how parents can reach out

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
We dug into their the LPS reopening plan to learn more.

News

Staff member seriously injured during assault at LCC

Updated: 1 hours ago
An NDCS staff member was injured after being assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday.

News

Library late fees to resume August 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced it will resume charging late fees effective August 13

News

Omaha teachers union fears more resignations ahead due to in-person classroom plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Teachers at the state’s largest school district have concerns about the Omaha Public School plan to return to school in August.

Latest News

Forecast

Rainy Day People...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unsettled weather will continue across the area over the next 24-36 hours...meaning periods of showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain at times.

News

50 COVID-19 cases, 1 death confirmed in Lancaster County Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health officials report 50 new cases, 1 new COVID-19 death.

News

Nebraska lawmakers reject push for meatpacking restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska’s meatpacking plants won’t have to worry about any new safety restrictions this year, despite outbreaks of the coronavirus among their workers, after a state lawmaker on Wednesday failed to secure enough support for the idea.

News

Supplemental SNAP funds to be issued August 7

Updated: 5 hours ago
DHHS to issue supplemental SNAP benefits.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.