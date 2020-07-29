OPS officials outline Omaha’s back-to-school plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With 13 days left before Omaha Public Schools teachers and students are back in the classroom, OPS offered an inside look at what to expect when they go back to school in less than two weeks.

“Everyone is solving a different problem,” OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said. “We want our children back in school because that’s the best place for them to learn. We also know we have some challenges for that.”

Ahead of the Aug. 11 start date, district officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

The desks are against the wall so that students will be socially distanced.

Lunch will always be a challenge. Some of the safety changes there include individually wrapped sandwiches, handing ketchup packets to students, and having students eat at staggered times so they don’t sit across or next to anyone.

Staggered attendance on the “Family 3/2″ schedule means one group of students goes to school Monday and Tuesday, others on Thursday and Friday, with a split every other Wednesday.

When students aren’t in class, the learning will continue on the iPad provided by the school.

With 54,000 students under her watch, Logan said she knows someone will get sick, and they’ll likely have to pivot.

“Every time we have a case, I’m a parent, there will be uneasiness and anxiety. Whether it’s in your child’s school, neighboring school, or one across town. I don’t blame parents. The anxiety is something familiar to me and all of us in the school district,” Logan said.

The bottom line: The superintendent said she believes we can only get through this as a community, and school is one aspect of that.

