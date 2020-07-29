Advertisement

Rain likely the next few days

Rain will become likely this afternoon and continue into tomorrow.
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the western third of Nebraska. There is potential for flash flooding in parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

A slow moving upper level disturbance as well as surface low pressure system moving across Kansas are the reasons for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in Western Nebraska. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals in Southeast Nebraska may reach 1 to 3″ in some locations. Parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas saw heavy rain this past Sunday so there is some concern for the potential of flash flooding in those locations.

It looks like Nebraska will be in a northwest flow aloft Friday into early next week. This means below average temperatures are likely during that time period. Occasional disturbances are possible too so there could be a chance of rain from time to time. For now, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Saturday.

