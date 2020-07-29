Advertisement

Rainy Day People...

A Stormy Night Ahead
A Stormy Night Ahead(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unsettled weather has moved back in to the local forecast area and will continue into Thursday.

While severe weather is not anticipated for the Lincoln metro...heavy rain will be a concern at times as plentiful low-level moisture continues to feed into the region. The wet weather should begin to taper off late Thursday and into Thursday night...with drier and more comfortable conditions expected for most of Friday...Saturday and Sunday. With that being said, there will be the possibility for some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a weak front drifts thru the region.

Obviously the rain chances and resulting cloud cover will help keep temperatures below average for this time of year...with highs in Lincoln expected in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s-to-lower 60s through the end of the week and even into the upcoming weekend when rain chances become less pervasive. Mainly dry conditions and seasonably cool readings should carry us into the early part of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Noon Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Brandon's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Rain likely the next few days

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the western third of Nebraska. There is potential for flash flooding in parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

Forecast

Kens 5pm Tuesday Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Kens 5pm Weather

Latest News

Forecast

More Late-July ‘Storms On Tap...

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
After a brief respite from the rain...shower-and-thunderstorm chances return to the forecast area both Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Brandon's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
Warmer today, then rain chance returns tomorrow

Forecast

Warmer today...rain chance returns tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
High pressure will slide to the east today which means winds from the south. That will lead to warmer temperatures versus yesterday.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Monday Evening Forecast

Forecast

The Hits Of The 80s...

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant weather to begin the new week will eventually give way to a little more heat and humidity on Tuesday...then a better rain chance for Wednesday-Thursday.

Forecast

Brandon's Noon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
Clearing skies with pleasant afternoon conditions across the state.