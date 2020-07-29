Rainy Day People...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unsettled weather has moved back in to the local forecast area and will continue into Thursday.

While severe weather is not anticipated for the Lincoln metro...heavy rain will be a concern at times as plentiful low-level moisture continues to feed into the region. The wet weather should begin to taper off late Thursday and into Thursday night...with drier and more comfortable conditions expected for most of Friday...Saturday and Sunday. With that being said, there will be the possibility for some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a weak front drifts thru the region.

Obviously the rain chances and resulting cloud cover will help keep temperatures below average for this time of year...with highs in Lincoln expected in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s-to-lower 60s through the end of the week and even into the upcoming weekend when rain chances become less pervasive. Mainly dry conditions and seasonably cool readings should carry us into the early part of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.