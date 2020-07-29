Small rupture of gas line leads to evacuation of Scheels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small gas leak reported at SouthPointe Pavilion has lead to the evacuation of Scheels.

The call for the leak came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is asking people to please avoid the area.

LFR also said it is a small rupture and is currently being repaired.

Scheels is the only business impacted, LFR said.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

