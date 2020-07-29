Advertisement

Staff member seriously injured during assault at LCC

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was injured after being assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday.

According to NDCS, an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center refused to be strip-searched after returning from an outside medical appointment on Tuesday.

As staff members attempted to place the inmate in restraints, he began kicking them and biting the arm of a staff member, drawing blood.

The staff member underwent treatment at a medical clinic for the injuries.

According to NDCS, “the incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.”

